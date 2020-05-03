Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,815,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

ESGU stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $63.43. 730,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,445. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $75.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.