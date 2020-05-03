Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. 10,234,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.