TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBLCF. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of LBLCF stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

