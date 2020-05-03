Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.37. 539,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.23. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $449,802 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

