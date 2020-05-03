Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $850.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $968.00 target price (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $552.61.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $80.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $701.32. 32,279,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $588.31 and its 200-day moving average is $511.80. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $2,158,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

