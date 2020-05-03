Tesla’s (TSLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $968.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $684.00.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $552.61.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $80.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $701.32. 32,279,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

