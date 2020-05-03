Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TFG opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.12) on Friday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.69 ($0.31). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.19.

Dividend History for Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG)

