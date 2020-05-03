The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,285,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

