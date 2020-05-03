Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.