TheStreet Upgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCC. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.88.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $642.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.