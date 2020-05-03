Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 583,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,714. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.53. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

