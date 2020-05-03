TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of TPI Composites worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $3,619,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

