TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. 180,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,348. TriMas has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

