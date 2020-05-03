Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.29.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 833,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. Trimble has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.