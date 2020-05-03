TriNet Group’s (TNET) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 488,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.93. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $67,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 106,288 shares worth $5,664,310. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

