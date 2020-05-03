Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of TRIP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,686. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,033 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 71.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,842 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 127,427 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 61.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,456 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

