Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.46. 3,811,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,992. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

