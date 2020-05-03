Trust Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,732. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.77. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

