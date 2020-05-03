Trust Investment Advisors Has $415,000 Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.87. 749,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,370. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

