Trust Investment Advisors Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.89, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

