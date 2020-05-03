Trust Investment Advisors Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,489,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

