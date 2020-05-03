Trust Investment Advisors Has $732,000 Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

