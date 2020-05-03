Trust Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

