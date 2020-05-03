Trust Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.