Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

CI traded down $8.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. 1,614,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

