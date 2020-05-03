Trust Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after buying an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,271,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

