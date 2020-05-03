Trust Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 82,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 24,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 385.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 355.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 159,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.