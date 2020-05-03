Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.33. 844,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,950. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,386,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Cfra raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

