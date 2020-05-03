Trust Investment Advisors Sells 350 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $49.88. 69,562,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,189,808. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

