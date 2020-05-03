Trust Investment Advisors Sells 525 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lumentum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of LITE traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.45. 1,304,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,155. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.