Trust Investment Advisors Sells 700 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 4.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $24,913,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.63. 2,576,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,451. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

