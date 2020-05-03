Trust Investment Advisors Sells 90 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $194.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.57. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.