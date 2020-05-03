TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $607.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $47,426.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 102,447 shares of company stock worth $607,536. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,216,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 148,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

