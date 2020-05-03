Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 296,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth $716,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

