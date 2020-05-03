Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.07% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5,272.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 374.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 24.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 25,139,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

