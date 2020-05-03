Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 43,678 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.08.

Clorox stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

