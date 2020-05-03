Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 43,678 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.08.

Clorox stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit