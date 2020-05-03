Unigestion Holding SA Invests $36.59 Million in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 276,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,000. Hershey makes up about 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.13% of Hershey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,754. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.