Unigestion Holding SA Invests $90.13 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 793,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $122.92. 10,376,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. The company has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

