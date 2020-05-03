Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America cut their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

CME stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,102. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

