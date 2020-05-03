Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,226,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,137,000. Hormel Foods comprises about 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.23% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,791. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit