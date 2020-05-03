Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,226,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,137,000. Hormel Foods comprises about 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.23% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,791. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

