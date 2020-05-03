Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

BAH traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 861,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

