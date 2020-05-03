Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 1,872,008 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,872,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,536,000. BCE comprises about 2.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.21% of BCE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 922,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

