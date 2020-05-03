Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 304,820 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 304,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

