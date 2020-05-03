Unigestion Holding SA Takes $21.50 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $227.05. 2,292,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

