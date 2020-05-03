Unigestion Holding SA Takes $61.19 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,072,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,194,000. Lamb Weston comprises 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.73% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 884,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,785. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

