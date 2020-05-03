Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.30. The company had a trading volume of 794,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.02. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

