Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,498,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,881,828. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.