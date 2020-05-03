United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,419,000 after acquiring an additional 749,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,147. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

