Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.23.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.15. 750,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.