USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

USD Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. USD Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 145.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:USDP opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.32.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other USD Partners news, Director Michael Ray Curry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Borgen purchased 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $108,486.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

